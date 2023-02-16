Kevin Wilkin proud of Telford despite back to back 3-0 defeats

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks were beaten by the leaders AFC Fylde on Saturday, and then again by the same score at second-placed King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday.

But with so many players missing, Wilkin was impressed with the efforts of the team he fielded in Norfolk.

“Going into battle with the amount of players missing, I could not be more proud of that 11 that started the game, who were tremendous and kept us in it,” he said. “We knew the physical presence of King’s Lynn was going to be a problem at restarts and dealt with that all first half.

“It’s a disappointing goal to concede so early in the second half, but we’ve regrouped then and continued to battle and work hard. We tried to wait for moments and stayed really, really organised. We changed it at the end to try and salvage something and it hasn’t quite worked out, and we get two late goals, which probably takes the gloss off a really solid performance.