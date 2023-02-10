AFC Telford United hoping for Byron Moore fitness boost as Harry Flowers appeal fails

Byron Moore (11) (AFC Telford United Midfielder) about to put a cross into the box.

After starting Wilkin’s first game in charge Moore found himself out of the team, but he has been essential to the Bucks’ upturn in form in recent times since regaining his place.

But he went off during the 1-1 draw with Farsley Celtic in midweek and was replaced by Kai Williams after picking up a knock.

And Wilkin said they are unsure how the former Crewe Alexandra man will pull up.

The boss said: “He will be assessed ahead of the game on Saturday.

“We are hoping it will be nothing more than a bruise, fingers crossed it will not be something that will keep him out for Saturday. But I don’t know that for sure at the moment and we will have to assess.”

Flowers, on the other hand, was sent of during the Bucks’ defeat at Darlington. Telford appealed the decision but yesterday it was revealed that was unsuccessful.

Wilkin has also said his side needs to score more goals in games if they are to turn draws into wins.

Since the turn of the year Bucks have only lost twice, becoming much more competitive, and putting their dismal form at the end of 2022 behind them.

But on several occasions, they have taken the lead and then not been able to hold onto it, which is something Wilkin wants his players to do better.