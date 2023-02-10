Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United hoping for Byron Moore fitness boost as Harry Flowers appeal fails

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United are sweating on the fitness of Byron Moore ahead of this weekend’s clash against Fylde – but they will be without Harry Flowers after his red card appeal was rejected.

Byron Moore (11) (AFC Telford United Midfielder) about to put a cross into the box.
Byron Moore (11) (AFC Telford United Midfielder) about to put a cross into the box.

After starting Wilkin’s first game in charge Moore found himself out of the team, but he has been essential to the Bucks’ upturn in form in recent times since regaining his place.

But he went off during the 1-1 draw with Farsley Celtic in midweek and was replaced by Kai Williams after picking up a knock.

And Wilkin said they are unsure how the former Crewe Alexandra man will pull up.

The boss said: “He will be assessed ahead of the game on Saturday.

“We are hoping it will be nothing more than a bruise, fingers crossed it will not be something that will keep him out for Saturday. But I don’t know that for sure at the moment and we will have to assess.”

Flowers, on the other hand, was sent of during the Bucks’ defeat at Darlington. Telford appealed the decision but yesterday it was revealed that was unsuccessful.

Wilkin has also said his side needs to score more goals in games if they are to turn draws into wins.

Since the turn of the year Bucks have only lost twice, becoming much more competitive, and putting their dismal form at the end of 2022 behind them.

But on several occasions, they have taken the lead and then not been able to hold onto it, which is something Wilkin wants his players to do better.

He said: “We need to score more goals to be able to see games through and be able to take the three points. That is the bit we are searching for now, it is being slightly more ruthlessness.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News