Telford hopeful Matty Brown closing in on return

Matty Brown

The experienced defender, 32, has not featured since Telford’s last-gasp defeat against Kidderminster in late November due to a troublesome groin injury.

Brown, a summer recruit from promotion-winners York, was named Telford captain early in the season and could soon be available for selection should he come through training unscathed.

“The update this morning is that he has done some straight line running, with no ill effects and that was increased on Thursday, and then if he gets through that he can do some change of direction stuff,” Wilkin said.