Telford hopeful Matty Brown closing in on return

By Lewis Cox

Kevin Wilkin is hopeful AFC Telford United defender Matty Brown is closing in on a return to action.

Matty Brown

The experienced defender, 32, has not featured since Telford’s last-gasp defeat against Kidderminster in late November due to a troublesome groin injury.

Brown, a summer recruit from promotion-winners York, was named Telford captain early in the season and could soon be available for selection should he come through training unscathed.

“The update this morning is that he has done some straight line running, with no ill effects and that was increased on Thursday, and then if he gets through that he can do some change of direction stuff,” Wilkin said.

“Hopefully, if he can get to a point when he is running pain-free, he can come back into training and push for a place again. We are hoping if things go well he won’t be too far away now.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

