Kevin Wilkin praises Telford defender Harry Flowers for 'turning it around'

Harry Flowers (6) (AFC Telford United Defender) celebrating getting a foot on the ball to direct it into the back of Spennymoor’s net

Flowers has been much improved under Wilkin in recent weeks, and the Bucks boss hopes to see that continue after revealing the defender grandson of England and Wolves legend Ron wanted to leave.

“Harry is one of those who when we came here, he was in a difficult place,” he said. “He didn’t want to be here and he did not want to play here, and credit to him and my staff for helping him turn that situation around.

“You know he has been arguably our most consistent player during my time in charge.

“He has been big for us in both penalty boxes, and he was big again on Tuesday, he won big headers for us, and in those big moments, he has done really well for us.

“Hopefully, he can continue in that vein and grow with the people around him on this little consistent run we are on.”