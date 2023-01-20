Telford boss Kevin Wilkin cautious on Robbie Evans' injury

Evans scored the equaliser in the Bucks’ 1-1 draw with Kettering Town on Tuesday night, but later went off with a tight calf.
Telford hope full-back Adam Livingstone and midfielder Prince Ekpolo will overcome knocks to feature in Norfolk, but Welshman Evans is a bigger doubt.
“We don’t want it to be any longer than it needs to be, he comes in there and he has had a great impact,” Wilkin said ahead of the clash with the National North leaders.
“When he plays he is very effective, he comes up with the goal on Tuesday, he tries to play on the front foot which is how we want to play, and he is a good leader and he is good to have in the group, he has been great for us over this last little period so naturally, you want him in there and playing.”
The Bucks are hopeful of finalising a permanent signing ahead of tomorrow’s trip.