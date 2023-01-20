Telford boss Kevin Wilkin cautious on Robbie Evans' injury

“We don’t want it to be any longer than it needs to be, he comes in there and he has had a great impact,” Wilkin said ahead of the clash with the National North leaders.

“When he plays he is very effective, he comes up with the goal on Tuesday, he tries to play on the front foot which is how we want to play, and he is a good leader and he is good to have in the group, he has been great for us over this last little period so naturally, you want him in there and playing.”