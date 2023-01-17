Telford v Kettering - Match preview

Jordan Piggott taking a free kick.

It was Telford’s first win on the road for 784 days, as they continued their turnaround in form, which sees them unbeaten in their last four league matches.

The Bucks boss was delighted with how his side played at the weekend, and he hopes they can back that up when they welcome Kettering – who also find themselves trying to avoid the drop.

He said: “Massive game, you want big games for positive reasons, not because you are battling relegation, but nonetheless, it is a massive game for everybody at the club and one we need to get really focused on.

“We need to play at the same tempo as we did for large parts of Saturday’s game, and if we do that I feel we will give ourselves a chance.”

The Bucks are set to be without Jamie Allen again – Wilkin said the winger is ‘unlikely’ to feature, as he has had difficulty breathing recently.

Jordan Piggott is perhaps the closest of Telford’s injured players to have a chance of being able to play, with Jason Oswell being a longer-term absentee and Matty Brown still working on his rehab.

Wilkin continued: “I think Jordan Piggott is the closest and possibly the most likely, Jason Oswell is a longer-term injury, and Matty Brown continues to do his rehab, but again I don’t think he will be quite where we need him to be, but I am hoping he will not be that far away.”

Saturday’s victory was yet another step in the right direction and the boss was sorry that it had taken so long to get that first away win since he joined the club in October.

He said: “Delighted with the win, just a bit apologetic that it has taken so long to get there. Brilliant to rid ourselves of that long period without an away league win.

“Hopefully, we can build on it today.

“There are some boys there who have dug really deep for us and been through a difficult period.

“We probably still are in a difficult period; if you look at our league position it’s not where we want to be.”

Second-half goals from on-loan duo Josh O’Brien and Lewis Salmon, on debut, brought a hard-earned but thoroughly deserved victory.

“Two loanees both getting goals is fantastic.

“Lewis coming in and working as hard as he did gives everybody a lift.

“He’s a tenacious and hard-working striker, and hopefully we can be a stepping stone for him to progress his career.”

The visitors are also battling away in the National League North table.