Keeper Luke Pilling leaves AFC Telford United by mutual consent

By Jonny Drury

AFC Telford United have mutually agreed to terminate Luke Pilling's contract - following the arrival of Wolves young keeper Joe Young.

Luke Pilling of AFC Telford United.
Pilling, who came through the youth system at Tranmere before going on to play for Ashton United, Notts County and Stafford Rangers, joined the Bucks last year and has been almost ever present in the side.

However, with the arrival of Young, the Bucks have announced the club has mutually agreed to terminate the keeper's contrat.

In a statement, the club said: "AFC Telford United can confirm we have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of goalkeeper Luke Pilling.

"We would like to thank Luke for all his efforts at the club and wish him well for the rest of the season."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

