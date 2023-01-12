Keeper Luke Pilling leaves AFC Telford United by mutual consent

Luke Pilling of AFC Telford United.

Pilling, who came through the youth system at Tranmere before going on to play for Ashton United, Notts County and Stafford Rangers, joined the Bucks last year and has been almost ever present in the side.

However, with the arrival of Young, the Bucks have announced the club has mutually agreed to terminate the keeper's contrat.

In a statement, the club said: "AFC Telford United can confirm we have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of goalkeeper Luke Pilling.