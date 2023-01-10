Kevin Wilkin: Telford are still a work in progress

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager)

The improving Bucks have drawn their last three matches, but are still cut adrift at the foot of National League North – 12 points from safety. And after their 1-1 draw against Spennymoor Town on Saturday, Wilkin wants his side to start turning draws into victories.

“There were times through the game where we needed to manage the ball better,” said . “There were too many times today where we were that little bit loose, and lacked concentration.

“Hopefully we are becoming harder to beat; there are positives, but I’m under no illusions that we need to start winning.”