Kevin Wilkin: Telford are still a work in progress

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin says the ‘work in progress’ signs remain in place.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager)
The improving Bucks have drawn their last three matches, but are still cut adrift at the foot of National League North – 12 points from safety. And after their 1-1 draw against Spennymoor Town on Saturday, Wilkin wants his side to start turning draws into victories.

“There were times through the game where we needed to manage the ball better,” said . “There were too many times today where we were that little bit loose, and lacked concentration.

“Hopefully we are becoming harder to beat; there are positives, but I’m under no illusions that we need to start winning.”

Montel Gibson starts his three-match suspension now and Wilkin hopes there could be movement for another striker during the week.

