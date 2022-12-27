Telford boss Kevin Wilkin pleased with Chester shut out

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager)clapping fans after beating Banbury 2-1.

The Bucks weren’t able to close the gap at the foot of the National League North table after a goalless draw at home to Chester.

And, despite being pleased with the clean sheet, Wilkin remains acutely aware of the need to collect more victories – and quickly.

“We haven’t kept anywhere enough clean sheets this season, and it’s something we need to do on a more consistent basis,” he said. “I thought the overall application of the lads and the fact we haven’t made as many glaring errors as we’ve done in previous weeks meant we gave ourselves a chance in the game.

“We were probably the side more likely to go on and win it. It just helps to grow that belief within the group.”

For all the visitors enjoyed more possession, they were unable to make it count, and it was Wilkin’s team who had the better chances to score.

Wilkin felt his side might have snatched something, but conceded that they too didn’t threaten the goal enough.

He said: “They were probably half-chances, I’d say that’s the best way to describe them – there was nothing really clear-cut that you’re disappointed about, but as for those half-chance moments? If you take one of those you’d expect to go on and win the game.