Telford v Chester - Match preview

George Burroughs cross (AMA)

His side were defensively resilient against Solihull Moors last week, but they ended up conceding two goals towards the end of that game and losing 2-0.

They have been unable to build on their first win in the league against Banbury after they lost to Bradford two days later despite putting in one of their best showings of the season.

And Wilkin says it has been a blow there has been no football for the Bucks.

He said: “Off the back of the good result against Banbury, and then going and playing as well as we did against Bradford, you felt at that stage that we had picked our game up, and we were looking more solid and effective in games. It is a blow there has been no football, but you have to pick it back up again and start again, and that will be the case for most teams at our level.

“We need to try and find some consistency and some momentum, and this little break has not really helped us on that front.

“But it has allowed us to get players back.”

Matty Brown is set to miss the clash against Chester, but Wilkin does welcome back Jamie Allen and Brendon Daniels from suspension – George Burroughs is again available.

It is a positive to get these players back, a luxury that Wilkin often has not had.

He said: “When you have players healthy, fit and available, the whole thing has a better feel about it.

Certainly from a management perspective, being able to have players on the bench.

“You are able to make positive changes, a lot of the younger players we have had have been there, and they have done alright.