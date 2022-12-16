Telford will have a free hit at higher-league Solihull

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager)

The UK has been hit with bitterly cold temperatures over the last fortnight, and a pitch inspection is set to take place at the ARMCO Arena today to determine whether or not the game will go ahead.

If it does, then the clash against National League opposition gives Kevin Wilkin’s side a chance to test themselves and it provides a distraction from their perilous position at the bottom of the National League North table, where they trail 20th-placed Curzon Ashton by 13 points.

They did recently get their first league win under Wilkin when they beat Banbury United 2-1 thanks to Montel Gibson’s winner, but two days later, they fell to defeat again when they lost to Bradford Park Avenue.

Since then, the Bucks have seen away trips to Chorley and a home midweek home fixture against Kettering postponed due to the weather.

But Telford have used that time productively, with Wilkin busy making additions to his squad to give them reinforcements.

The signing of Salford City centre-back Josh O’Brien bolsters the boss’s options at the back with the injury problems they have. They also announced the permanent signing of midfielder Luke Rowe from Hednesford Town to give them more options in the centre of the park.

Both are expected to be available for selection for Saturday’s game, which will go straight to penalties if it finishes all square.

The Bucks have been handed an injury boost with a couple of players returning from setbacks to be in contention for starts. Wilkin said: “There are certainly a couple that should be back from injury.

“It still it is probably going to come a couple of days too early for Jordan (Piggott), but certainly we’re hopeful Devarn (Green) will be fit, Liam (Nolan) should be fit and available.

“Matty Brown’s still got an adductor injury that I think will take a little bit longer and we need to get to the bottom of it.

“But from an injury perspective it’s improved, if there’s a silver lining to the enforced period off that would be it.

“And equally we’ve been able to give Luke Rowe and Josh O’Brien in, that should give the group a lift, it’s great to have your best players out there and available.”

Jamie Allen and Brendon Daniels will serve suspensions for their one and three-match bans, respectively.