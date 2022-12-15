AFC Telford United Solihull Moors FA Trophy tie set for pitch inspection

Boss Kevin Wilkin will discover tomorrow if Saturday's FA Trophy tie at Solihull Moors will go ahead. Pic: Kieren Griffin

If the pitch should fail the inspection, then the fixture will be re-scheduled for Tuesday, December 20 with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

The Bucks are due to head to the Moors, who play in the division above, at the usual time of 3pm on Saturday – but the cold weather which has seen Telford’s last two games against Chorley and Kettering postponed could strike again – despite forecasts expecting temperatures to rise over the weekend.

Initially, there were discussions between the two sides of delaying the game by 24 hours, with the cold weather easing with temperatures expected to rise to 8 degrees on Sunday in Solihull – according to BBC Weather. But the decision has been made for the game to be postponed by three days if it is not passed fit tomorrow.

The weather has caused havoc with Telford’s match and training schedules, including those back-to-back postponements.

The players have been forced to train remotely during the last week because of abject conditions leading to frozen surfaces.

Wilkin has trusted his squad to carry out individual cardio sessions as well as Zoom classes with fitness staff. He is reunited with the squad on an artificial surface at TCAT tonight.

Wilkin has used the time wisely to strengthen his squad who sit rock bottom of National League North, having only won two league games all season.