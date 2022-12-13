Telford v Kettering - Match preview

Adam Senior

With Christmas and New Year both falling on a weekend, the Bucks find themselves with one league game a week through what is usually the busiest period.

The first of those sees the Bucks host Kettering Town this evening – with the club confident of getting the game on despite freezing temperatures in Shropshire through the past week.

“Covers have been in place on the New Bucks Head since last Wednesday evening,” the Bucks wrote in a statement yesterday. lunchtime “We will continue to monitor the condition of the pitch and weather forecast ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Kettering Town.

“We remain in regular contact with Kettering Town and the match official and we have planned a precautionary pitch inspection for the afternoon.

“At this point, we remain confident that the game will go ahead as planned.”

Telford’s trip to Chorley fell victim to the weather on Saturday, but with Shrewsbury Town’s League One game against Bolton Wanderers going ahead thanks to the use of frost covers, the Bucks’ optimism could be well placed.

They made more moves in the loan market yesterday – extending Adam Senior’s deal until New Year’s Day and bringing in centre-back Josh O’Brien from Salford City for a month.

Going the other way, Bailey Sloane exited the New Bucks Head to return to Accrington Stanley.

But with gaps in between games, that allows boss Kevin Wilkin to assess those who are making a sufficient impact on their temporary deals.

Senior came in for particular praise last week following Telford’s first league win under Wilkin – against Banbury United, where Senior partnered George Burroughs at the heart of the defence.

“They were absolutely outstanding,” said the boss. “With the greatest respect to Banbury, they don’t carry perhaps quite so much physical presence across their front line as some teams do at this level.

“They’re a good side with good athletes who can move the ball well and have good energy levels, so it’s tremendous credit to Adam and George.

“It’d be rare that you’d play two 20-year-olds at centre-half. It’s a position that normally requires a bit of maturity and fair play to them; at their tender age they’ve shown a massive amount of that.”

Whether or not Wilkin will be able to make more permanent changes to the Bucks’ squad when 2023 rolls around remains to be seen.

For the time being, he has plenty of time to prepare for the quieter than usual festive period – with an FA Trophy third round tie at higher-league Solihull Moors a free hit on Saturday.

Then comes the Boxing Day/New Year’s Day double-header against Chester – taking Telford past the halfway point of the campaign.