Telford signings to bolster squad

AFC Telford United

AFC Telford United have bolstered their squad. with two signings and the extension of Adam Senior’s loan.

The Bucks have moved for Salford City centre-back Josh O’Brien, who joins for a month from the League Two club.

They also confirmed the extension of defender Senior’s loan from Bolton Wanderers – but confirmed left-back Bailey Sloane has returned to Accrington Stanley. Senior, who turns 21 next month, has impressed in his five appearances for the Bucks on loan from the League One Trotters.

He will be joined at the back by 19-year-old O’Brien, who moved to Salford in the summer.

Bucks also agreed a permanent deal to sign Hednesford Town midfielder Luke Rowe. Former Wolves youth Rowe, 21, has joined on a deal until the end of the season.

