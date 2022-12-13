Telford signings to bolster squad

Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks have moved for Salford City centre-back Josh O’Brien, who joins for a month from the League Two club.

They also confirmed the extension of defender Senior’s loan from Bolton Wanderers – but confirmed left-back Bailey Sloane has returned to Accrington Stanley. Senior, who turns 21 next month, has impressed in his five appearances for the Bucks on loan from the League One Trotters.

He will be joined at the back by 19-year-old O’Brien, who moved to Salford in the summer.