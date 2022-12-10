Notification Settings

TNS to face a partisan crowd on tough trip

By Russell YoullAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

The New Saints, seven points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, face Caernarfon Town for the third time this season tomorrow (2.30pm), writes Stuart Dunn.

Craig Harrison the head coach manager of The New Saints FC.
Saints have enjoyed victories over Caernarfon in both previous meetings this season, following up a 3-0 home win in the league in October with a 2-1 Welsh Cup triumph, also at Park Hall, last month.

This time Caernarfon, currently sixth in the table, will have home advantage at The Oval. Saints remain unbeaten 15 league matches into the season and claimed maximum points for the 13th time when they enjoyed a convincing 11-0 win over Aberystwyth Town in Oswestry last Friday night.

As he now prepares his side for tomorrow’s trip to Caernarfon, TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “It’s a really tough place to go.

“They’ve got the biggest and probably best support in the league, so they’ll no doubt have a big crowd behind them. It’s not an easy place to go and they’re a good team.

“They’ve got a real strength and real quality attacking-wise. They’ve got some really good players attacking-wise. Offensively, on the counter-attack, they’re very good and they’ve got some real quality. It’s not going to be an easy game by any stretch of the imagination.

“It’s really important that we’ve worked hard this week, we get it right, we take our opportunities when they come our way, and also as well we set our stall out early on and we go into the game like it’s a home game and really try and stamp our authority on it from the first whistle.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

