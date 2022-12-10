TNS to face a partisan crowd on tough trip

Craig Harrison the head coach manager of The New Saints FC.

Saints have enjoyed victories over Caernarfon in both previous meetings this season, following up a 3-0 home win in the league in October with a 2-1 Welsh Cup triumph, also at Park Hall, last month.

This time Caernarfon, currently sixth in the table, will have home advantage at The Oval. Saints remain unbeaten 15 league matches into the season and claimed maximum points for the 13th time when they enjoyed a convincing 11-0 win over Aberystwyth Town in Oswestry last Friday night.

As he now prepares his side for tomorrow’s trip to Caernarfon, TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “It’s a really tough place to go.

“They’ve got the biggest and probably best support in the league, so they’ll no doubt have a big crowd behind them. It’s not an easy place to go and they’re a good team.

“They’ve got a real strength and real quality attacking-wise. They’ve got some really good players attacking-wise. Offensively, on the counter-attack, they’re very good and they’ve got some real quality. It’s not going to be an easy game by any stretch of the imagination.