Telford's’ trip to Chorley is off

A pitch inspection yesterday evening by the match official found there was no prospect of play come this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Kevin Wilkin heaped praise on young AFC Telford loan duo Adam Senior and George Burroughs for answering the boss’s emergency SOS call at centre-half.

The Bucks faced a defensive disaster over the last week with all four players recognised as able to play at the heart of defence injured or suspended.

Wilkin did not make any more additions to his squad and instead called on Bolton and Coventry youngsters Senior, 20, and Burroughs, 20, a full-back and versatile defender by trade, to fill in – and they stood up to help down Banbury. “The pair of them have done absolutely fantastic,” said Wilkin. “We identified the position in a team talk last Thursday when we were looking ahead to the Banbury game and the pair of them stepped up to do really well for us.

“That’s what can very often happen in these moments, when your backs are to the wall a little bit, although we were at home.

“Without so many senior figures available people have to step up, and the confidence that will give both of those (is great) – and extended to the rest of the squad when they see young men go in and get on with it and concentrate as they have is absolutely outstanding.

“These are situations their parents clubs are going to find out they can deal with. They’re all big occasions, they see they can handle those and deal with them and understand it.

“They are big learning moments for both of those players and they’ve acquitted themselves well.”

Senior and Burroughs played together in a back-four defensive at home to Banbury, and were joined by recognised centre-back Harry Flowers, back from a ban for accumulating yellow cards, for the 1-0 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue 48 hours later.

Sky Blues prospect Burroughs has made 10 appearances, including nine starts, and scored in the success over Banbury as well as standing in as a makeshift central defender. His initial youth loan, which started in early September, was recently extended by a month until the new year.