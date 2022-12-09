Telford hopeful on injury boost

Liam Nolan of AFC Telford United.

Manager Kevin Wilkin has been desperate for the opportunity to name a consistent Bucks side and matchday squad – but a lengthy injury list and needless suspensions have left the boss frustrated.

The former Brackley chief tomorrow marks two months in charge and has been unable to name the same starting XI during his 10 games at the helm.

Midfielder Liam Nolan, defender and captain Matty Brown and winger Devarn Green have all missed a few games but Wilkin sees light at the end of the tunnel ahead of tomorrow’s trip to mid-table Chorley.

“I think Liam (calf) is fairly close, which is great, we’ve missed him for too long now,” said Wilkin, who is hopeful of an addition before the game. “Matty Brown was in for treatment, he’s over his illness and back more like his old self. Devarn has had a dead leg for a few weeks now, I’m hopeful he won’t be too far away now, whether the weekend and Tuesday (Kettering home) comes too may be the case.

“Jason (Oswell) we’re still waiting to get him a (shoulder) operation. Jordan Piggott (knee) is looking more to the end of next week.

“To have those in the group and available just gives it a whole stronger and more solid feeling, to field an experienced side or bench feels better for everybody concerned and gives us a better chance of achieving on the field.”

National League North bottom side Telford were unable to back up last weekend’s rare win, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue on Monday night.

Wilkin is in talks with League One clubs Bolton Wanderers and Accrington Stanley over defensive loan duo Adam Senior and Bailey Sloane.