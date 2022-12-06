Market Drayton have to change ‘attitude’ of whole club says director

Drayton, who are looking for a new manager after Richard Brown was relieved of his duties last week, lost their 16th successive league fixture last Saturday.

The Gingerbread Men are mired to the foot of the Midland Premier table after relegation last season. They are also on the hunt for a third permanent boss of the campaign.

Griffiths has undertaken an interim position in charge and is looking to bring some players back to the club that left earlier in the campaign.

“We’ve had interest already but when the job was last out we did not consider the standard good enough, so maybe it’s one that we don’t rush,” said Griffiths, who oversaw a 5-2 home defeat to Studley.

“To have lost all games but one proves unfortunately the players have not been good enough, or maybe not motivated enough, I don’t know.

He said: “We’ve really got to look at changing the attitude on the pitch and the whole club. The club is in desperate need of a boost and my thoughts is the only way is by doing something positive on the pitch and that will hopefully spread through the club.

“There is a hangover this season. It’s got to change right away, the new manager has not got time to bed in.”

Jamie Hands briefly made it 1-1 for Drayton against Studley. Harvey Lewis struck a late free-kick consolation.