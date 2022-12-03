Telford 2-1 Banbury - Report

AFC Telford United players celebrating George Burroughs (30) (AFC Telford United Defender on loan from Coventry City) goal

The Bucks were in desperate need of a victory and failure to pick up three points against Banbury would leave them with an unwanted record of nine defeats in a row - with relegation to the Northern Premier League becoming an ever increasing possibility.

Wilkin, missing a raft of key players through injury and suspension was still searching for his first point as Bucks boss - and he cobbled a side together that he hoped could get his reign and his side's season finally up and running.

And it was almost a dream start for the deflated Telford side as three minutes in Nathan Blissett's half volley from just outside the box clipped the top of the crossbar.

After a bright start from Wilkin's men, Banbury came back into the game but then just after the half hour mark the Bucks went ahead.

A corner into the box wasn't dealt with and loanee George Burroughs had time to turn and fire home from six yards out.

Prince Ekpolo (14) (AFC Telford United Midfielder) bringing the ball through midfield (Kieran Griffin Photography)

Clear cut chances were few and far between for both sides in the opening period - but Telford did go close again before the break as Blissett found Gibson, but on his second debut for the club he was denied by the visiting stopper.

Banbury came out firing at the start of the second half with Wilkin's men having to soak up some early pressure.

But the pressure told on 68 minutes as Banbury skipper Giorgio Rasulo curled a free kick up and over the wall and past Luke Pilling.

Montel Gibson (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from Ilkeston Town) gets above the Banbury player to get a head on the ball (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The lead lasted for all of four minutes though as the visitors were caught playing it out from the back - and Gibson pounced to fire the Bucks back in front.

It wasn't going to be an easy last ten minutes for the Bucks and it got even harder when Jamie Allen was sent off for a second bookable offence.