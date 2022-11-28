Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Players depart Telford as Kevin Wilkin works to bring in new recruits

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Louis Baker and goalkeeper Louis Grey have both left the AFC Telford United - with defender Kade Craig returning to parent club Shrewsbury Town following a shoulder injury.

Kade Craig has left the Bucks and returned to Shrewsbury following a shoulder injury (AMA)
Kade Craig has left the Bucks and returned to Shrewsbury following a shoulder injury (AMA)

Baker, son of former Bucks assistant Carl who served alongside Paul Carden until his sacking earlier this season - was signed earlier in the campaign on a non contract deal.

But after a small number of appearances has now left the club on a permanent basis - as has goalkeeper Louie Grey, who was signed as cover for the then injured Luke Pilling.

Elsewhere, Kade Craig who was signed last month on loan from Shrewsbury Town on a short team deal has returned to Salop.

Craig has been unavailable in recent weeks following a shoulder injury - and has returned to the League One club following the conclusion of his loan.

The club also provided an update on injuries to Jason Oswell, Liam Nolan, Jordan Piggott and Devarn Green - and have confirmed Brendon Daniels will missed the next three games following his red card against Kidderminster Harriers.

In a statement, the Bucks also said boss Kevin Wilkin and his staff are working hard to strengthen their squad ahead of Saturday's clash with Banbury.

The statement read: "We can confirm Louis Baker has left the club. Louis who had been signed on non-Contract has left the football club on a permanent basis. We can also confirm Goalkeeper Louis Grey has also left the club. Louis was signed on non-contract to cover the injury to Luke Pilling. We would like to wish both Louis and Louis all the best in the future.

Injuries to Jason Oswell, Liam Nolan, Jordan Piggott and Devarn Green continue to be assessed on a weekly basis and we hope to have them back as soon as possible.

"Brendon Daniels will now be unavailable for the next three fixtures following his sending off against Kidderminster Harriers.

"Boss Kevin Wilkin and his staff are continuing to work as hard as possible to strengthen the squad and we hope to have some further developments this week ahead of Saturday’s fixture at home to Banbury."

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News