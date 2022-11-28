Kevin Wilkin: Telford task is getting tougher

A chastening 3-0 defeat at Curzon Ashton saw the Bucks remain lodged to the foot of the table and Wilkin confessed the struggles are becoming tougher.
The Bucks collapsed in the last 15 minutes of a damaging first half against the Nash. Wilkin said: “Half-time couldn’t come soon enough, where you can regroup and get around the lads, you’ve just got to keep encouraging them and getting them to feel in a better place. It’s difficult when it’s 3-0 at half-time, but we came out in the second half and there were periods there where we passed the ball OK, and then periods where appeared to decide to do what we wanted to do, rather than what’s best for the team.
“Those moments were evident throughout the game again, to be honest, but look, that’s where we find ourselves. Me giving them the hairdryer treatment is probably not the right thing for what is a fragile group at the moment.”
Wilkin and his team were delayed in Greater Manchester by overnight roadworks on the M6 which overran, forcing the closure of the motorway to remove the traffic control measures and holding the Bucks up for over an hour en route, forcing a delayed kick-off.