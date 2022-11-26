Curzon Ashton 3-0 AFC Telford United - Report

Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks, who have lost every league game since Kevin Wilkin took charge, were three down at the break as the Nash scored with ease in the North West.

And despite showing signs in the second half they came nowhere near mounting a comeback - and remain cut adrift at the bottom of the National League North.

Report

Telford went to Curzon Ashton having last won away in the league two years ago against Bradford Park Avenue - and the day got off to an awful start with kick off delayed after the Bucks team bus was let stuck in traffic.

After the Bucks did finally arrive the game kicked off 15 minutes late - and in small spells early on they looked lively.

Mo Faal was the main danger - with the on loan Baggies forward hitting the side netting early into the game.

But just before the half hour mark Curzon went ahead and the final 15 minutes of the half was an absolute car crash.

Benni Smales-Braithwaite was allowed far too much room as he drove forward between the full back and centre half - and fired home past Luke Pilling who got a hand to it but couldn't prevent it nestling in the net.

Then ten minutes before half time it got even worse as from a free kick Connor Hampson stole a run on his marker to glance the ball past the Bucks stopper.

And then in the first minute of first half stoppage time, the game was virtually all over as as Smales-Braithwaite's cross found Hobson, whose blocked header fell to Richards and he hammered it home.

The Bucks came out in the second half with the game as good as lost already - but they looked slightly better going forward as they pushed to get back in the game

Wigan loanee Abdi Sharif, on debut for the Bucks, fired over from distance, before Faal drew a save out of the home keeper.