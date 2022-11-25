Notification Settings

Telford agree loan extension for Coventry defender George Burroughs

AFC Telford United have agreed a deal to keep Coventry City loanee George Burroughs at the club until January.

George Burroughs getting down the edge of Bostons box before he whips in a cross (Kieran Griffin)
George Burroughs getting down the edge of Bostons box before he whips in a cross (Kieran Griffin)

Burroughs, 20, joined the Bucks back in in the summer on an initial short term loan deal and now the Sky Blues have allowed the promising young defender to remain in Shropshire until the new year.

The defender, who has endured a tough spell at the Bucks this season, joined the Sky Blues at under-9s level and progressed through the academy with his brother Jack.

He captained the under-18s for two seasons before last campaign when he moved up to the under-23 squad.

In May last year the centre-back signed his first professional deal with Coventry - and his loan deal to the New Bucks Head was his first move away from the Sky Blues.

