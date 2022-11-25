Telford agree loan extension for Coventry defender George Burroughs

George Burroughs getting down the edge of Bostons box before he whips in a cross (Kieran Griffin)

Burroughs, 20, joined the Bucks back in in the summer on an initial short term loan deal and now the Sky Blues have allowed the promising young defender to remain in Shropshire until the new year.

The defender, who has endured a tough spell at the Bucks this season, joined the Sky Blues at under-9s level and progressed through the academy with his brother Jack.

He captained the under-18s for two seasons before last campaign when he moved up to the under-23 squad.