Kevin Wilkin targets new signings as Telford problems mount

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager).

The Bucks are on the road to Curzon Ashton tomorrow, where they have struggled for victories over the years, with Wilkin looking for a first point after six league games in charge.

But the boss’s job is being made no easier by a never-easing list of absentees with illness and injury continuing to bite. Jason Oswell’s dislocated shoulder may require surgery, while captain Matty Brown (ill) did not train last night and has been added to the list, alongside fellow defender Jordan Piggott (knee), who is due for a scan, midfielder Liam Nolan and forward Devarn Green.

“When you’ve been indifferent as we have and you don’t have a top scorer like Jason in the side it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know we’re going to miss him,” Wilkin said of Oswell, who sustained the shoulder issue in the FA Trophy last week following four months sidelined with a calf injury.

“He’s one of the more experienced players with the group with a great attitude.

“To only have the limited minutes he’s had this season is just really, really frustrating for everybody.

“We can’t dwell on it, we have to get on with it. Whoever goes in needs to make the most of an opportunity and play to the level we need.

“I wouldn’t be feeling really optimistic about the whole (Oswell) situation at the minute if I’m being totally honest, the initial indication is it could be a whole lot worse and if it requires an operation that could be worst-case scenario. We don’t know at the moment.

“It’s a few days too soon for Devarn, same with Liam Nolan, Jordan Piggott has an issue with his knee from Tuesday, we’ll see where Kai (Williams) is at. It’s not ideal, you can get unfortunate with injuries but it seems we’re being more unfortunate than I’ve certainly ever experienced.”

Oswell is due to see a specialist next week for full diagnosis on a serious shoulder problem.

Wilkin has been forced to rotate squad members in recent games but is hopeful the club can make at least one reinforcement prior to the trip to Greater Manchester, but he has confessed recruiting in the current climate – certainly permanent options – has been difficult.