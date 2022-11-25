Curzon Ashton v Telford: Kevin Wilkin determined to Buck the trend and end poor run

Dom McHale was on the scoresheet the last time Telford won away in the league (Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS202021-045)

The Bucks have not won since the opening day of the season when they beat Chorley 1-0.

And since Wilkin took over as the boss at the New Bucks Head their record has got worse rather than better.

They have lost all six of their National League North games under the former Brackley Town boss, who has not had the impact he desired since he came in.

The games come thick and fast, so they have the opportunity to put Tuesday night’s late defeat to Kidderminster Harriers behind them.

That seems incredibly unlikely when you consider the fact the Bucks have not won away in two years.

Their last win on the road was against Bradford Park Avenue on November 21, 2020.

But despite their record, the boss is desperate to ‘right the situation’ – starting with their game at Curzon Ashton tomorrow.

He said: “As a manager, I look at my record and what I’ve achieved (here) so far and it isn’t great, I’ll be the first to hold my hands up.

“The run we’ve been on league-wise is dreadful, there’s no getting away from it. It’s awful.

“I’ve got pride in my record and always have had, and I think players should have the same as well.

“Going away fighting, righting that wrong, so to say, just in your own pride should be enough to drive you on.

“I scratch my head looking back – and stats-wise (over the years) – but to not win on the road for two years, for me, is pretty embarrassing.

“I’m embarrassed about that while we’re speaking now.

“I’ve not been in so long, but as a player as well, I find it difficult to look at and think the record can be as bad as it is.

“I’m partly responsible for that, it doesn’t make me feel great, but if nothing else it really galvanises me and makes me so desperate to right the situation.

“I’ve sat in the stand and been with those people (fans), they’re hurt when spending good money to go and watch a side and to lose every week...you just couldn’t speak highly enough of people to go and follow their team, they deserve more, no two ways about it.

“If it doesn’t galvanise you as a player and make you want to double down – it’s got to matter to you, you’ve got to show that passion, whether home, away, wherever. You can probably sense my frustration. I want a record to be proud of, not embarrassed about, it hurts when I can’t get there, but I’ll do my best to change that.”

Telford could be boosted by the return to availability of midfielder Robbie Evans, who has missed the last two games with bronchitis.

But Jason Oswell’s comeback from a lengthy calf problem has been rocked by last weekend’s dislocated shoulder.

Devarn Green (leg) and Liam Nolan (calf) remain sidelined.

Kai Williams (ankle) is being assessed after 10 months out, and Matty Brown (illness) and Jordan Piggott (knee) might have joined the absentee list.

Brendon Daniels, who was sent off in the closing stages of their game with Harriers midweek for a ridiculous challenge, can play tomorrow, and his three-match suspension will kick in next week.