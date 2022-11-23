Notification Settings

Telford boss Kevin Wilkin unhappy at 'ridiculous' Brendon Daniels red card

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Kevin Wilkin has criticised winger Brendon Daniels for his 'ridiculous' red card in the final moments of the Telford's 2-1 defeat to Kidderminster Harriers.

Daniels netted the Bucks opener early in the game (Kieran Griffin)

The Bucks, are were without a league win under new boss Wilkin, went ahead when Daniels fired home from the spot on 23 minutes.

And they looked to be on course for victory before two goals in three minutes late on from Zak Brown and Ethan Freemantle turned the game on its head.

Then four minutes into added time frustration got the better of Daniels as he hacked down Freemantle - and received a straight red card.

Wilkin said: "It was a needless, ridiculous moment, and you can't excuse that as passion or desire.

"I can count on one hand the players sent off for teams of mine over six and seven seasons and that is the most needless moment, there is no excuse.

"He will now miss three games and I have told him it was ridiculous. He is a big player for us, we need him out there playing and there is no excuse for it, you can't go flying into people."

The Bucks have lost in all six league games Wilkin has taken charge of so far, and remain rooted to the foot of the National League North table.

But despite the disappointment of conceding late - Wilkin insisted his side didn't look as fragile as they have done.

He added: "Naturally we are disappointed, some players put in real strong performances and tremendous effort but once they started fading and coming up short with fitness, we started making poor decisions, not showing composure or managing moments, and that happens.

"I thought we were largely in control and in no real danger, but we started to tread water about ten to 15 minutes from time, then it comes down to the condition in the group to get through.

"We didn't look as fragile as we have done in previous games and the lads did well, but we need to get over the line and turn it in to wins."

