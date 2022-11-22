Notification Settings

AFC Telford United to face Solihull Moors in re-run of FA Trophy classic

By Jonny Drury

AFC Telford United will travel to Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy third round - in a re-run of their 2019 quarter-final classic.

Amari Morgan-Smith celebrates in the 2019 clash (Mike Sheridan)

The Bucks picked up their first win under Kevin Wilkin and first since August on Saturday as they edged past Southern League outfit Kings Langley thanks to a 96th minute Matty Brown winner.

And the reward for that is a tie with Moors - who currently sit seventh in the National League table.

It will be the first time the sides have met since 2019 - when Gavin Cowan led the Bucks to the semi-finals thanks to a dramatic finish in their last eight clash at the ARMCO Arena.

With the game locked at 1-1 - Daniel Udoh netted late on to give his side the lead before Andy Wycherley saved a stoppage time penalty to hand the Bucks the win.

The tie will take place on Saturday December 17.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

