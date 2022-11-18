Kevin Wilkin urges Telford players to watch game footage and learn

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) - Kieran Griffin

The Bucks boss revealed the club’s analyst, Lee Bolt, clips videos from performances and those are offered out to all players involved.

But Wilkin, who takes his National League North basement boys to step three Kings Langley tomorrow in the FA Trophy – a competition he won with previous club Brackley in 2018 – has been unimpressed with the uptake.

Wilkin said: “Our analyst Lee does a fantastic job, he will cut and clip situations for me.

“There’s a few I’ve looked at we need to highlight, understand and learn from.

“That footage will go into the group every week after every game. I’ll be honest, I’ve been disappointed with the uptake of players that don’t look back and reflect on their game.

“I think it’s a really important tool, good and bad (parts), to learn.

“The game’s moving forward so fast you can’t not take these opportunities to improve yourself.”

The Bucks chief added: “It is for their benefit, don’t get me wrong at my previous club there were players there that didn’t want to reflect.

“It’s not a witch-hunt if players don’t watch it and learn from the situation, everyone’s busy, people have work lives and family, being able to fit it in can be difficult for some.

“I don’t make and force people to do it, it has to come from within, if you have that desire within to progress, improve thus improving us that’s only a positive.