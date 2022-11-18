Former Telford boss Rob Edwards handed Luton Town job

Former Bucks boss Rob Edwards

The former AFC Telford United, Watford and Forest Green boss succeeds Nathan Jones, who left Kenilworth Road for Premier League Southampton last week.

The 39-year-old, who also previously ran Wolves under-18s and 23s sides, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Hatters.

The appointment comes two months after Edwards was sacked by Championship rivals Watford.

Edwards, who guided Forest Green to the League Two title last season, had been in charge at Vicarage Road for just 10 games.

He takes over a Luton side 10th in the table at the break for the World Cup, just three points behind fourth-placed Watford.

Edwards, who started his playing career at Villa before moving to Wolves, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here. It’s a really exciting opportunity to manage this great football club and I can’t wait to get started.