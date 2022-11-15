Kevin Wilkin hoping free midweek can help boost AFC Telford United

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The Bucks chief has passed a month in charge but is still to earn a first point as boss after five defeat with struggling Telford 12 points from safety.

Wilkin hopes that no Tuesday game for the first time in two weeks will allow his side to maximise their two training sessions ahead of an FA Trophy tie away to step three side Kings Langley next weekend.

Wilkin said: “It’s a little bit of a break and it probably won’t do the lads any harm.

“Two sessions to work together to really cement and develop those relationships together. What will help is getting those lads out there and working together on a more consistent basis.

“We need to settle the whole group and build a more consistent side. When you’re able to do that and build those relationships and combinations on the field you become more effective.