Telford boss Kevin Wilkin urges players to stick together after latest defeat

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager).

“None of us enjoy getting up on a Sunday morning having been beaten again. It challenges you psychologically, but you have to take it on the chin and deal with it. You don’t get too low on it, don’t get too high, either way. You have to keep things in perspective, keep working hard at your game, both individually and collectively, and just show that little bit of desire when we get back together on Tuesday and Thursday (at training) and take that into next Saturday.”

Wilkin’s side put in an energetic and committed display and deserved some reward from the game, but were condemned to a 1-0 defeat at home to Hereford FC. Ryan McLean, who lives in Telford, took advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Luke Pilling to bag the only goal.

Scoring against his home-town side doubtless made his goal more satisfying, although his straight red card five minutes from full-time put the outcome in the balance as the Bucks pushed hard for an equaliser.

Reflecting on events, Wilkin also promoted collective responsibility for his side:

“It’s clearly disappointing to lose the game in the moment we did. Luke is disappointed with that, but he pulled off a great save just before half-time (denying McLean a second goal) but it’s about doing these things as a team. Luke will beat himself up over it, but it’s good to have him back between the sticks; he’s a good goalkeeper and he will feel bad enough for it, but it’s about learning from it and trying to move forwards next week.”

The Bucks remained at the foot of the Vanarama National League North, with just a single victory to their name this season, way back on 6th August, and are 12 points adrift of 20th place, the last position of safety from relegation.

Wilkin hopes that no Tuesday game for the first time in two weeks will allow his side to maximise their two training sessions ahead of an FA Trophy tie away to Step 3 side Kings Langley next weekend:

“It’s a little bit of a break and it probably won’t do the lads any harm. Two sessions to work together to really cement and develop those relationships together. What will help is getting those lads out there and working together on a more consistent basis. We need to settle the whole group and build a more consistent side. When you’re able to do that and build those relationships and combinations on the field you become more effective.”