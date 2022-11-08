Notification Settings

Telford sign Bolton defender Adam Senior on loan

By Jonny Drury

Kevin Wilkin has bolstered his AFC Telford United squad with the signing of Bolton Wanderers defender Adam Senior on a month loan deal.

Adam Senior of Bolton Wanderers.
The 20-year-old Bolton youth product has made seven appearances for the League One club - and has had previous National League North experience.

Senior spent time at Ashton United and York City last year - and made five appearances on loan at Chorley earlier in 2022.

He becomes the fourth signing Wilkin has made since taking the Bucks job - and the third loan addition.

Mo Faal arrived on a short term loan from West Brom alongside Shrewsbury's Kade Craig - while keeper Louie Gray signed a deal following an injury to Luke Pilling.

He is in contention to make his debut in tonight's clash with Farsley Celtic - subject to clearance.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

