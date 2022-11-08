Telford sign Bolton defender Adam Senior on loan

Adam Senior of Bolton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old Bolton youth product has made seven appearances for the League One club - and has had previous National League North experience.

Senior spent time at Ashton United and York City last year - and made five appearances on loan at Chorley earlier in 2022.

He becomes the fourth signing Wilkin has made since taking the Bucks job - and the third loan addition.

Mo Faal arrived on a short term loan from West Brom alongside Shrewsbury's Kade Craig - while keeper Louie Gray signed a deal following an injury to Luke Pilling.