Kevin Wilkin: Telford need to get better in both boxes

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager).

Bucks lost 3-0 to relegation rivals Blyth Spartans at the weekend to make their position at the bottom of National League North even more perilous.

Since Wilkin took over, his side have lost all four games, and the boss says his side must stop making silly mistakes leading to goals, and they must be better at the other end when they get chance.

“I have watched the game back, and there were moments in both penalty areas that need to be improved,” he said. “Mistakes at one end and lack of quality in front of goal at the other.

“We have worked good areas and had good opportunities, but both of these things need pulling together.

“You can’t make the elementary errors that we do to allow the opposition to take the lead so easily.

“It was evident again on Saturday, there were large parts of that game where we had done quite well and given ourselves a chance. But to lose the way we did is tough for all of us to take and deal with.”

“We have to concentrate for 45 minutes initially and then for the full 90.

“We don’t smell danger in those moments when it is happening in front of us where teams force the issue.