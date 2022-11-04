Jason Oswell could be in line for AFC Telford United return

Jason Oswell

The Bucks sit in a perilous position at the bottom of the National League North table having lost nine of their last 10 games, writes Ollie Westbury.

They lost 4-1 at home to Darlington on Tuesday evening, but one positive is that their star forward came off the bench at half-time to get 45 minutes under his belt.

Now he is looking at his first start of the season when the Bucks travel to Northumberland to take on a side who sit just one place above them in the standings.

Wilkin said: “Looking at the fact he had 45 minutes on Tuesday, and he had a good effect and got in good areas.

“He just gave us a different dimension, we are hopeful that there is every chance he could play on Saturday.

“We have managed him back into it as he has been out for a long while.

“I don’t think it is any coincidence that when Jason came on in the second half he galvanised the group. He made good runs and got into good areas.

“Maybe perhaps a little bit sharper Jason who had a good moment in front of goal at 2-1, but he has been out for a long while and sharpness won’t be to its very best.

“With Mo Faal coming it has given Jason the time to come off the bench and build up his minutes.

“He is a big player for the club, and he will be a big part of lifting us out of the position we are in, there is no doubt about it.”

The boss also confirmed Matty Brown, who missed the game in midweek, is feeling better.

He said: “I think he is feeling a little freer, he laid down for a couple of days at least.