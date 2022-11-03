Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin hoping hard work will ease Telford pain

By Ollie Westbury

Kevin Wilkin says AFC Telford’s three defeats from his three games in charge ‘hurts’ – but he is determined to work hard to put it right.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) - Kieran Griffin

Wilkin took over as boss from Paul Carden early in October, but in the three games since his appointment, he is yet to win a single point in his new role.

The Bucks are rooted to the bottom of the National League North table trailing 21st-place Bradford Park Avenue by eight points, which becomes nine when you take into account their terrible goal difference.

And their run of form is hurting Wilkin, who saw his side lose 4-1 to Darlington on Tuesday.

“I can’t remember the last time I lost a game 4-1 as a manager,” he said. “It hurts, but I am going to get up and try to do something about it.

“I will keep going and keep working hard as that is what I do, and that is what the people around me will do too.

“If we can mirror that effort and endeavour on the field, we might be able to turn it around.”

The Bucks’ latest defeat was a real eye-opener for the boss, and with each passing game Wilkin’s job to keep them in the league is becoming harder and harder.

But the former Brackley Town manager is taking some of the responsibility for ‘not delivering’ so far in his time at the helm.

He said: “People have been very supportive of me so far, but I have not delivered, and that is the reality of it. We need to get together again today, and I am going to work hard for this club.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

