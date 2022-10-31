Kevin Wilkin eyeing AFC Telford United home improvements

But the new Bucks boss was neither surprised by that, nor willing to blame his side’s defeat on it.
“You have to give the opposition credit,” he said. “They have a style, and a way of playing, and I think largely we managed it pretty well.
“With the goals, I think there are areas where we feel we could have done better and improved, whether that’s concentration or decision-making, they’re probably a large part of it.
“Overall, I’m disappointed that we haven’t taken something out of the game, similar to last week (a 1-0 defeat at Scarborough Athletic).”