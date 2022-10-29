Notification Settings

AFC Telford United 1-2 Alfreton Town - Report

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United's woes continued as they were beaten 2-1 against Alfreton Town in Kevin Wilkin's first home game in charge.

Nathan Blissett (16) (AFC Telford United Defender) scores runs towards Devarn Greene to celebrate - Kieran Griffin
The Bucks suffered a blow in the warm up as number one keeper Luke Pilling picked up an injury - and was replaced by Maison Campbell.

But the hosts got off to a fine start and were leading on 14 minutes as Devarn Green drove forward and crossed for Nate Blissett to head home.

Within two minutes though it was all square again as Campbell failed to hot a shot from distance - and Ahmed Salam turned home the re-bound.

And the winner game four minutes into first half stoppage time - as a corner found Conor Branson and he bundled the ball home.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

