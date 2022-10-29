AFC Telford United 1-2 Alfreton Town - Report

Nathan Blissett (16) (AFC Telford United Defender) scores runs towards Devarn Greene to celebrate - Kieran Griffin

The Bucks suffered a blow in the warm up as number one keeper Luke Pilling picked up an injury - and was replaced by Maison Campbell.

But the hosts got off to a fine start and were leading on 14 minutes as Devarn Green drove forward and crossed for Nate Blissett to head home.

Within two minutes though it was all square again as Campbell failed to hot a shot from distance - and Ahmed Salam turned home the re-bound.