Telford v Alfreton: Wilkin out to give Bucks fans reasons to cheer

Jason Oswell against Boston United (Kieran Griffin)

His first match ended in a 1-0 defeat at Scarborough Athletic last weekend, but there were positives to take for the boss and he is hoping they can get their first points of his tenure.

Wilkin is hopeful his side will be well supported by the home crowd to give them an added lift.

He said: “Hopefully, we can get a good backing on Saturday and it can kick-start our season.

“As I say, if the players put a shift in like they did on Saturday, and we can get a goal or two, we will give ourselves a chance to get things out of games.

“Hopefully, we can go and be really positive about what we are looking to do and get a result.”

And the boss is happy with the progress his side have made even though he is still ‘finding’ out about his players. He said: “I think looking at from the way they have applied themselves you could not be happier. There are areas within the game both as individuals and collectively that need to improve.

“We need to understand this and do it promptly.

“They have all worked really hard, but whether the fitness levels are there, perhaps not quite where we need to be.

“And then technically that needs to be improved, but that can be a bit more of a slow burner.

“We are all the time finding out about players.”

This weekend Alfreton Town are the visitors – they currently sit in seventh in the National League North table, losing just one game on the road so far this season.

The Derbyshire-based side are well known for their style of play, but it is something Wilkin is prepared for.

He continued: “I have had the last month or so to watch, and when I was at my previous club we had the chance to play against them. They have a style of play, and it is very attritional style.

“Very mindful of the way they set up, and hopefully we are organised to deal with the threats that they carry. Outside of that, I want to worry about the threats we can carry and us trying to score goals and win games.

“We are aware of the challenge that was there.

“And that has not changed, things come to light as you go on where you need to make improvements and try to push the club on.

“That starts with results, I would like to think in the short space of time we have been here there have been improvements made.

“We will continue to develop those situations, and hopefully, off the back of that, we can see an improvement in results.”

An improvement in results is something Telford desperately need, and fast, as they currently sit at the foot of the table.