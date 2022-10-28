Kevin Wilkin targeting Telford arrivals

The Bucks boss’ first game in charge last weekend ended in a 1-0 defeat at Scarborough Athletic, but they put in a much-improved display.
After losing Montel Gibson he is on the hunt for reinforcements ahead of the game, and he is hopeful they will arrive.
He said: “We feel we are close on a couple of players. There are a couple where the clubs are perhaps a few weeks from letting out. We will find out soon if these players a likely to get over the line.
“We are actively looking to bring players into the group that are going to strengthen what we are.
“I would like to then we would have a fresh face for the weekend and possibly more.”