Kevin Wilkin targeting Telford arrivals

Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks boss’ first game in charge last weekend ended in a 1-0 defeat at Scarborough Athletic, but they put in a much-improved display.

After losing Montel Gibson he is on the hunt for reinforcements ahead of the game, and he is hopeful they will arrive.

He said: “We feel we are close on a couple of players. There are a couple where the clubs are perhaps a few weeks from letting out. We will find out soon if these players a likely to get over the line.

“We are actively looking to bring players into the group that are going to strengthen what we are.