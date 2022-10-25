Notification Settings

Win a seat on the AFC Telford United first team coach!

By Jonny Drury

AFC Telford boss Kevin Wilkin is giving one lucky fan a chance to travel on the team bus for an upcoming away game at Blyth Spartans.

AFC Telford United - Grifftersworld Photography.

The Bucks boss has set up a raffle that will take place at this Saturday's game against Alfreton Town - with everyone who buys a drink in Win's Bar between noon and 5.45pm being entered into a draw.

And then a draw will be made at 6pm in the bar - with the winner being entitled to travel as a guest on the first team bus as well as bagging two tickets into the game.

In addition to that, the club has also announced that all of the playing squad will be joining the supporters in Win's Bar after every home game from now until the end of the season until 5.45pm.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

