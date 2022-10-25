Notification Settings

AFC Telford United hoping to bring in new signings

AFC Telford United

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin is keen to add to his squad, admitting that “It’ll be nice to get one or two bodies in to bolster the group” – but also received a timely boost with the return of last season’s top scorer, Jason Oswell.

Kevin Wilkin AFC Telford United New Manager at the New Bucks Head.

The striker, injured in only the second training session of pre-season, made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute in the defeat at Scarborough, and Wilkin admitted that was a calculated risk.

“Getting Jason back out there and as part of the match day squad is a positive for everybody, but it doesn’t begin and end with Jason,” said Wilkin.

“We took a chance because we felt we could nick a point. He’s come out of it unscathed, and hopefully to get a couple of (training) sessions into him before Saturday will hopefully see him nearer to being the Jason Oswell that we’ve come to expect and know he can deliver.”

