AFC Telford United hoping to bring in new signings

The striker, injured in only the second training session of pre-season, made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute in the defeat at Scarborough, and Wilkin admitted that was a calculated risk.
“Getting Jason back out there and as part of the match day squad is a positive for everybody, but it doesn’t begin and end with Jason,” said Wilkin.
“We took a chance because we felt we could nick a point. He’s come out of it unscathed, and hopefully to get a couple of (training) sessions into him before Saturday will hopefully see him nearer to being the Jason Oswell that we’ve come to expect and know he can deliver.”