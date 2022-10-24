Hard work ahead, but Telford effort is there for Kevin Wilkin

Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks slipped to dead last in National League North thanks to Kieran Burton’s ninth-minute winner and a victory for Bradford (Park Avenue) over Hereford.

Wilkin gave a muted response to an improved performance that yielded no reward:

“We’ve got to start picking up points,” he said.

“There were effort levels there, which was positive, but certainly the intensity that we need to work at and the concentration levels which we need to show need to continue to improve.

“Scarborough have probably given as much as they’ve got there today. Whether we can continue to get an improvement is something that they’ve got to go and show over these coming weeks.”

Wilkin’s caution and his adherence to the need to minimise errors through consistent application is effectively a challenge to his squad to show they can measure up, and the manager was unapologetic about having exacting standards. He said: “It’s very demanding for players to work at that consistent level, and to continue to strive to improve themselves, develop themselves and develop as a group.