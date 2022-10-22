Scarborough Athletic 1 AFC Telford United 0 - Report

Kevin Wilkin

Unfortunately, a victory for Bradford (Park Avenue) meant this defeat dropped the Bucks to 24th and last place in the Vanarama National League North, but at least the only way now is up. Any other option is unthinkable.

Kieran Burton’s early goal ultimately proved decisive in what was a tight and fairly entertaining contest. The Bucks certainly didn’t lie down, and the hosts’ manager, former Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion player Jonathan Greening, although pleased with the victory, was less satisfied that his side hadn’t played with their usual fluency and had been drawn into playing in a style that better suited the Bucks.

That alone is a sign of promise. The Bucks have rarely imposed themselves on games this season, but drawing the Seadogs away from their favoured style evened up this contest and can be counted as something of a minor success for Wilkin and his new charges. Wilkin readily admits that there is much work to do, but his team showed a willingness to work, even if they couldn’t execute consistently.

The home crowd were perhaps a little relieved to see their team get this one over the line successfully, and it was probably a lack of quality in the final third of the pitch which meant the Bucks didn’t get some reward. For all their industry and commitment to the cause, it was a lack of predatory instinct that cost them.

If you’re looking for a template as to how Wilkin will work, his former team Brackley provide it. Often an unspectacular side, Brackley were hugely effective under Wilkin; consistent, persistent and masters of shutting sides down. The Bucks, by contrast, have conceded far too many goals this season, so transitioning from one to the other is going to take time, and time is a commodity that’s hard to control.

For his first team selection, Wilkin chose a back four with Liam Nolan, more regularly a defensive midfielder, dropping into a central pairing with captain Matty Brown. Brad Bood returned from suspension at left-back, and following Montel Gibson’s return to Ilkeston Town, Nate Blissett was again a lone target man, with Devarn Green and Byron Moore playing the wide positions.

The Bucks looked positive in the opening stages, but so were the Seadogs, lending the first 10-15 minutes a rather frantic and frenetic air. Moore won an early corner, and from it the ball ended in the grasp of home keeper Joe Cracknell, holding Robbie Evans attempted bicycle kick.

Moore looked eager, and then popped up on the other flank to outpace a defender, Cracknell saving once again as Moore tried to open up his body and guide a right-footed shot across him and into the far corner.

Scarborough responded, a good move ending with an air shot, but after just 9 minutes they went ahead. The Bucks didn’t deal with a ball into the box from a set-piece and the ball landed perfectly for defender Kieran Burton, who tucked the ball in past Luke Pilling.

Dealt an early blow, Wilkin would have wanted to see his side to show some resilience and not capitulate to the hosts, who hold an unbeaten home record that goes back close to 11 months. Moore continued to look positive, Burton denying him when Moore looked to have battled past him, and for the Seadogs, Ciaran McGuckin hooked an acrobatic effort well off target from Bailey Gooda’s delivery.

The pace of the game eventually dropped, but the crowd of more than 1,500 came alive when the Seadogs were able to get the ball to their chief danger, Michael Coulson. Busting with confidence, Coulson hooked a first-time shot on the run that Pilling stopped at his near post, but the Bucks back four were getting a grip and limiting the hosts.

Devarn Green, perhaps out of frustration, got the game’s first yellow card for a high boot, and from the resulting free-kick a half-clearance to Kieran Glynn on the edge of the box saw the midfielder take aim but fire his return shot well wide to Pilling’s right.

A period of stalemate developed as half-time drew closer. Nolan might have done better when a corner cleared everyone and dropped at his feet but the ball bounced off his shins, allowing Cracknell to snatch the ball to safety. The last chance of the half fell to Moore, who latched onto Brown’s flick-on from a long throw into the box by Bood; however, Cracknell and a defender stopped Moore from forcing the ball goalwards.

Half Time: Scarborough Athletic 1-0 AFC Telford United

The second half began with a booking for the Seadogs’ Glynn, for halting Prince Ekpolo’s burst from midfield with a scything challenge, as well as a handful of Ekpolo’s shirt.

Soon after, the Bucks had what could equally be termed a lucky escape, but one which equally would have been a very fortuitous goal for the Seadogs. Brown headed a ball into the centre of the Bucks defence clear, but only as far as McGuckin. His first-time shot had power but didn’t look to be clearly on target; however, a huge deflection off a Bucks player wrong-footed Pilling. The keeper, who lost his footing, could only watch with bated breath as the ball trickled towards the empty goal and ran a foot the right side of the post, at least as far as the Bucks were concerned.

That brought a corner, and a moment of Pilling excellence. The kick from the left dropped into a crowd of players and fell to the feet of Luca Colville, who fired in a fierce, rising shot that Pilling diverted up and away over his crossbar from no more than 10 yards range.

Robbie Evans, industrious as always in the Bucks midfield, was booked for stopping Glynn from springing an attack, with Glynn needing treatment after Evans landed on him. The hosts had unconvincing appeals for a penalty ignored by referee James Bancroft, claiming handball against Brown, but their attempts to pull clear of the Bucks remained unsuccessful.

A free-kick awarded after Blissett was fouled saw Brendon Daniels bring a sprawling low stop from Cracknell towards the bottom of his left post, and from a similar opportunity at the other end, Pilling was comfortably behind Lewis Maloney’s effort, which bounced up off the 4G artificial pitch and ended in the keeper’s arms.

Wilkin sent on Jamie Allen for the tiring Moore, and on 66 minutes Pilling denied Coulson after a slip in defence let in the Seadogs danger man. The ball dropped beyond Nolan and Coulson nipped in, but Pilling read the situation, raced out to narrow the angle and star-jumped to partially block Coulson’s attempt to lob him, Brown completing the clearance.

The game was becoming more open as players tired, and both managers made changes. Harry Flowers replaced Evans and partnered Brown, with Nolan moving into midfield. The Bucks remained resolute and in the 78th minute they had their best chance of levelling. Another long throw from Bood wasn’t dealt with, but when the ball reached Blissett he couldn’t turn the ball home from close range, denied by Cracknell.

Pilling saved another 25 yards free-kick from Maloney as time ticked away, and Green’s strike from similar distance in open play at the other end was blocked as the Bucks began to really sense they could nick a point.

With that hope alive, long-term absentee Jason Oswell did make a late cameo appearance from the bench, but fans would do well not to read too much into his return. Wilkin admitted that Oswell wouldn’t have been risked had there not remained some chance to still get some reward from the game.

Late pressure brought a couple of free-kicks around the edge of the Seadogs penalty area, and Bood’s powerful strike from one clipped the edge of the defensive wall to rebound to safety. Brown joined the attack and hooked an effort goalwards into Cracknell’s grateful grasp, who also saved a late free-kick from Green from similar range, the effort more or less at the hone keeper.

There was a palpable sense of relief mixed with jubilation amongst the home crowd at the final whistle. Wilkin’s side had pushed them hard, and might have pinched a point to leave the Seadogs a little salty, but ultimately left empty-handed which, when you get down to brass tacks, means simply this: it was better, but not good enough, and getting some points in any which way they can has to be the Bucks priority.

Referee: James Bancroft.

Assistants: Adam Burgess, Luke Lazenby.

Attendance: 1,533.

Telford: (4-4-2) Pilling, Piggott, Bood, Brown (c), Nolan, Evans (Flowers 73), Green, Moore (Allen 64), Ekpolo, Daniels (Oswell 85), Blissett.

Subs not used: Chong, Campbell.

Cautioned: Green, Evans,

Scarborough Athletic: Cracknell, Weledji (Bramall 73), Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Coulson (c) (Plant 80), Glynn, Colville, Burton, McGuckin (Tear 84).

Subs not used: Watson, Heslop.

Cautioned: Glynn, Tear.