Scarborough v AFC Telford United: Kevin Wilkin gunning for winning start

Kevin Wilkin AFC Telford United New Manager at the New Bucks Head.

The 55-year-old was appointed by the Bucks after their dismal start to the season.

They have won just one of their opening 12 games in the National League North, and now sit 23rd in the table, just one place off the bottom.

And this is what ultimately led to their previous manager Paul Carden being relieved of his duties.

With no game last weekend, the new boss has had a week to work with his players ahead of the match, and he will be hoping for a positive performance and result from their trip to North Yorkshire.

The club suffered a blow in midweek when they announced Montel Gibson was returning to Ilkeston Town, with the club saying they had ‘reluctantly accepted’ the decision.

A statement from the Bucks said the striker is ‘unable to meet his training commitments’ adding that they ‘respect Montel’s honesty, and wish him all the best for the rest of the season’.

The forward had made a positive impression since his arrival.

The Bucks have conceded the most goals in the division, letting in 22, so Wilkin’s first job will be to try to tighten them up at the back.

And to turn things around at the New Bucks Head the boss believes he and his backroom staff need to give the players belief.

Wilkin has brought staff from Brackley Town with him to Bucks including Mark Noon as assistant manager, David Staff as first-team coach, Rhys Morris as strength and conditioning coach, and Lee Bolt as a first-team performance analyst.

And he hopes the members of his coaching staff will help to create an atmosphere within the group to make the players believe in themselves again.

“I have brought in some people around me who are some really consistent people,” he said, when asked about his backroom staff.

“We need to create that mentality and belief within the group to make the best of it.

“I feel they were really unfortunate to lose their jobs at Brackley, with some of the challenges we faced.

“We had to struggle at times, but such was the culture we had within the group we did not use it as an excuse. We got on with it.”

Their hosts, Scarborough, are flying in the national league sitting in fifth place. They have won six of their 11 games this season and sit just four points off the top spot.

The Yorkshire-based side have not lost at the Flamingo Land Stadium this campaign.

And they are the division’s joint top scorers, equal with leaders King’s Lynn Town and Peterborough Sports on 21 goals. The side are managed by former Baggies, Middlesbrough and Manchester United midfielder Jonathon Greening.