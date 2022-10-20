AFC Telford boss Kevin Wilkin: If you're not up to it you could move on

Kevin Wilkin AFC Telford United New Manager at the New Bucks Head.

Wilkin, along with chairman Andy Pryce and club director Ian Dosser met with Bucks fans at a forum earlier this week, to discuss a number of topics including off field issues - and the on the field problems.

New boss Wilkin, who is yet to take charge of the club, fielded a number of questions and spoke about the current crop and just what he wants to see from them, insisting they will be a 'representation of me on the field'.

He explained: "Players wanting to play for the badge is paramount. We need to remove from players any excuses they can give for not performing. Players at this level will make mistakes, but you're looking for a reaction when they do make a mistake.

"The right players might be amongst the group currently, but they obviously aren't showing it at the moment.

"Players will be given the opportunity, but if they're not up to the standard we require then they'll probably have to move on. It won't be a personal thing. Sometimes you need to ruffle a player up to get a reaction; sometimes they need an arm around them.

"The players will have to be a representation of me on the field. I accept responsibility, and they will be expected to also. It's about relationships; in training so far the application has been good. Getting results puts a spring in everybody's step."

On new additions, Wilkin revealed he is out in the market talking to players and stated he looks at the club's money as if it is his own.

He added: "There is some leeway to bring players in. I believe my recruitment stands up well against others. I try to spend a club's money as if it's my own. We will look short, medium and long term.

"We're out there and speaking to players, possibly more likely on loan than permanently at this stage of the season. This is an opportunity for players currently here to show me their capabilities also."

Elsewhere, he gave upda tes on injured players, explaining the club won't rush Jason Oswell back and Kai Williams is getting closer to a return.

Dosser explained that in hindsight the club could have moved sooner to sack Paul Carden after they lost in the cup to Chasetown - but believes they have now made an 'exciting change'.

And Pryce was asked about the role Walter Gleeson is playing at the club - after the businessman and owner of Music Magpie became part of the club last year.