Tightening up at the back key for AFC Telford boss Kevin Wilkin

By Ollie Westbury

New AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin is hoping to fix the Bucks’ defensive woes as he starts his new job.

Kevin Wilkin AFC Telford United New Manager at the New Bucks Head.

Wilkin met his new players for the first time on Tuesday evening and took training.

His side have the worst defensive record in the league having let in 22 goals in their 12 games.

And the boss believes it is something he must look at if he wants to get the team winning games again.

“We need to look in the mirror and understand why we leak to many goals,” he said, when asked about his side’s defensive frailties.

“Statistics do not lie. You can make them look the way you want certainly, but they do not lie.

“The league position does not lie, there is a reason and we have to unearth that reason and understand.

“We have got a few sessions before our first game, it will be great to get out there on the grass and understand the levels of the players.

“Generally, my sides have played with a real high intensity and that is not always with the ball, it is against it too.”

The 55-year-old was appointed on Monday following the departure of previous boss Paul Carden.

Wilkin said he may have to consider making changes to his starting XI to get the desired effect.

“Whether it is a change in personnel or we find an improvement in certain players in the short-term,” he continued.

“The players have got to want to find that themselves. “We cannot be afraid to do something about it however that looks.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

