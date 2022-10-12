New Telford manager Kevin Wilkin aims to get Bucks bouncing

Kevin Wilkin AFC Telford United New Manager at the New Bucks Head.

The 55-year-old was brought in swiftly after the club sacked previous manager Paul Carden.

The team have had a dismal start to the season, which has left the club in 23rd position in the National League North. As a player, Wilkin featured 78 times for Northampton Town, but as a manager, he is vastly experienced, having spent seven years in charge at Brackley Town. And the new boss is delighted to have joined such a big club – and he hopes he can help the club to take ‘steps forward’. He said: “I have been here as a player at the old ground and obviously have managed several times here.

“Telford are a massive club, it has not quite achieved its potential in recent seasons and is an opportunity to work at such a fantastic stadium, with a fantastic surface.

“There are clearly bits that will need adjusting and moving around, hence the reason they have not finished as far forward as they would have liked in recent seasons.

“There is clearly a disconnect between the team and certain parts of the support, and one thing I need to do is get everyone pulling in the right direction, which will help us take those steps forward.”

He added: “There are clearly things that need to improve within the group – results don’t lie.

“I think there are good bits there to go and work on and try to bring together that will take a little bit of time. I want to get this place packed out again and enjoying its football.

“I am under no illusion of how difficult a task that may be, but I am here to work and work hard.”

After winning on the opening day of the season, the Bucks have endured a terrible run of form seeing them pick up just four points from a possible 33 available. Now Wilkin has the job of coming in to rescue a side that has let in 22 goals so far this season – the worst in the division.

And the new boss says he is prepared to ‘adapt’ when it comes to the system his team will play, and he just demands his players meet his standards.

He said: “I think I am fairly pragmatic with my approach to the game and the way that we set up.

“As a manager, a coach and a leader I think I have evolved, I don’t think I have ever stood still.

“I think you have to adapt to the circumstances and situations and be flexible with them.

“Throughout my career, I have not set in stone that there is a particular way, shape or system to play.