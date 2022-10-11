Comment: An appointment for AFC Telford United fans to get excited about

Kevin Wilkin (Mike Sheridan)

The announcement that Kevin Wilkin has been met, as expected, by delight from the Bucks faithful, who see Wilkin as their chance to climb back up the league and compete.

Ever since Paul Carden was rumoured to be on thin ice, Wilkin has been linked with the job, in part due to the fact that Brackley Town surprisingly got rid of him despite sitting in the top ten in the National League North.

After observing the last two Bucks games - Wilkin feels he can drag them out of the mire, which, to be honest they have been in some time.

When you look back at managers in the Bucks' recent history it is hard to see many offer up the experience and know how of getting results and achieving success at this level in the same way that Wilkin does.

As good of a person as Carden was, and as well as he had done in the league below, he wasn't a big name and wasn't first choice last year and he wasn't able to deliver, despite Bucks fans wanting him to succeed.

Gavin Cowan rode on the crest of a wave in his full season in charge of the club, with much of that owing to the goals of Daniel Udoh and the loan signings of the likes of Ryan Barnett from Shrewsbury Town.

That tenure at the club didn't end well - partly due to Covid and a suspect final transfer window.

Prior to that, Rob Edwards was a big name but had zero experience at the level and came with the club's link to Wolves.

He did well in spells but it was a low down finish that did little to inspire the Bucks fans.

So in their recent history - they haven't really brought in a manager who knows the level and has proven what they can do at the level. But Wilkin has.

Two play off finishes and an FA Trophy at Brackley, who in terms of size in the National League are a small club, much like Nuneaton were where Wilkin spent a number of years.

His one big club came in the form of Wrexham, where he won some admirers but it was not enough to save from the sack at a place where the pressure is high.

At Telford, is there pressure on to succeed and battle for titles and trophies? At the moment you have to say no.

The immediate challenge is getting them out of the bottom two and getting them firing - because Telford have some talent at their disposal.

In truth, they have for a while, but no one with the experience at National League North level to really steer the ship.