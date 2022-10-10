Kevin Wilkin appointed new AFC Telford United manager

Kevin Wilkin has been appointed as the new Bucks boss - Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

The Bucks made the decision to sack Paul Carden on Sunday evening after less than a year in charge - with the club in the National League North bottom two having won just one game all campaign.

Then less than 24 hours after the ex Warrington Town boss had lost his job at the New Bucks Head - the club announced that Wilkin, who last month was sacked by Brackley Town, was announced as the new boss.

The club have confirmed that Kevin will bring his management team from his time at Brackley, which includes Mark Noon and David Staff.

And the 55-year-old is hoping to hoping to get the Bucks moving up the table in the short term - before delivering a better future in the long term.

He said: "I am honoured and produce to be appointed as the first team manager at AFC Telford United.

"This will be a challenge in the short term and we will be looking to work together to make improvements quickly and in the first instance to move to a position of safety, before progressing to a much better future."

He comes in to the club with extensive experience in the National League system, having spent more than ten years at Nuneaton Borough where he finished his playing career.

He then moved to Wrexham in the National League but lost his job after just a year - joining Brackley where he had seven largely successful years.

During his period in charge he led the Saints to famous FA Trophy glory at Wembley back in 2018 - and two successive play off finishes in the National League North, including finishing in the runners up spot last season.

However, the St James' Park club decided to part company with former striker last month despite them sitting in the top half of the table.

But within weeks Wilkin is now back in football - with rumours having started to circulate as soon as he lost his job at Brackley.