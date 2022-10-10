In the frame: Who will be the next AFC Telford United manager?

Brackley manager Kevin Wilkin during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between AFC Telford United and Brackley Town at the New Bucks head Stadium on Tuesday, October 6, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS202021-030.

Wilkin, who lost his job at Brackley last month, has watched the Bucks’ last two matches, with fans on social media clamouring for him to get the job.

Wilkin was in charge of Brackley for seven years before being shockingly sacked last month.

He led the Saints to FA Trophy glory at Wembley in 2018, as well as successive play-off finished in National League North – including the runners-up sport last season.

Prior to that he had a eight year spell at Nuneaton - before spending a year in charge at Wrexham.

Others have been linked with the job - so we've had a look at some of the possible options as the Bucks board look to get back on track.

Anthony Limbrick

Limbrick, a former coach at West Ham and Southampton, was sacked by TNS in the summer following their European exit.

It came on the back of a near record breaking European campaign the previous year - and a return of the league title to the club after a two year absence.

He has previous National League managerial experience with Woking, where he took them on a famous FA Cup run, and has also worked at Grimsby Town alongside Ian Holloway.

Steve Watson

The former Newcastle, Everton and West Brom defender has extensive experience in the National League in recent years.

He first took over at Gateshead, spending two years with the north east club, before a time in charge at York City.

He spent a period at Chester before departing from the club - and has been without a managerial role since.

Paul Cox

Cox was the Bucks' number one target before Carden landed the job - but he decided to stay at Kettering.

However, just months later he moved on, taking the Boston United job, which in the end looked to have been the wrong decision.

He was sacked last month with Boston struggling and is now without a club.

Steve Burr

Another who has been loosely linked with the job before.

The ex Kidderminster Harriers boss has spent a number of years managing in the non-league system, at Southport, Stalybridge Celtic and Stafford Rangers in recent times - and is currently in charge at Hednesford Town.

Matt Hill

The former Preston, Bristol and Wolves defender took his first steps into management with Stafford Rangers last year - and has his side currently top of the Northern Premier League table.

Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson

The pair have managed in the National League for years - and are most famous for their successful spell at Salford City.

The pair lifted the Class of 92 backed club through the non-league system, before being sacked.